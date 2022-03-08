Every day across Greenville and Hunt County, ordinary citizens among us do wonderful things for others and for the community. You generally don’t hear of their good deeds, but those who know and work with them are fully aware of their high regard for others and the positive impact they have on our community.
It may be a person’s simple acts of day-to-day kindness, or coaching and mentoring kids, or donating time and energy to worthy endeavors. Whatever the case, the Herald-Banner seeks to recognize those who, without fanfare, give so much of themselves. Near the end of the month, the paper will name its 2022 Unsung Heroes.
Readers are encouraged to nominate their choices for our Unsung Heroes awards and help us recognize those deserving individuals.
A reception will be held in late March during which the Herald-Banner will announce our 2022 Person of Distinction and award our Unsung Heroes. The public is invited. This will be the Herald-Banner’s 11th annual event to honor the Person of Distinction and our Unsung Heroes.
To nominate an Unsung Hero, the following information is required:
1. The Unsung Hero’s name and contact information.
2. Your name and contact information.
3. An explanation of why we should pick them for the Unsung Hero award.
Send nominations by email to editor@heraldbanner.com; drop them off at the Herald-Banner office at 2305 King St. in Greenville; or mail them to Unsung Heroes, Herald-Banner, P.O. Box 6000, Greenville, TX 75403.
Nominations must be received by March 21. Award winners will be featured in a special edition of the Herald-Banner.
