Furthering its move into the digital age of news, sports and feature coverage, the Herald-Banner is releasing its first podcast March 31.
Dubbed “The Lighter Side of the Herald-Banner,” every episode will tell the story of the Hunt County community by celebrating and sharing stories from people who love their hometown.
The inaugural episode features an exclusive interview with the 2020 Person of Distinction Katy Ridge.
Produced and hosted by Drew Myers with Open Mouth Communications, “The Lighter Side of the Herald-Banner” is a look into the life of Ridge and what drives her to be who she is and why she lives in and loves Hunt County.
Britain Chevrolet Cadillac of Greenville is the title sponsor of “The Lighter Side of the Herald-Banner.”
“We have produced and created many platforms of distributing news and features, and this is just one more way for us to do that,” Herald-Banner Editor Dale Gosser said. “Moving into podcasts is a no-brainer. You can listen to ‘The Lighter Side’ on your phone, tablet or computer any time you want and listen at your leisure. It doesn’t matter if you listen all at once or listen in excerpts when you have time.
“We especially want to thank our title sponsor, Britain Chevrolet Cadillac for their support of this new venture. We couldn’t provide this new product without their support.”
To listen to “The Lighter Side,” the official podcast of Hunt County, all you have to do is visit heraldbanner.com/podcasts.
The Herald-Banner will release two new podcasts a month every other Tuesday starting in April. The next scheduled release is April 14 and then again on April 28.
“We are excited about this new venture into podcasting,” Herald-Banner publisher Lisa Chappell said. “I love this avenue of storytelling through audio. We hope to reach a whole new audience with ‘The Lighter Side.’
“Katy Ridge is a great choice for our launch. She has a love for her community that she contributes so much to.”
On the first installment of “The Lighter Side,” Ridge said, “What I love about Greenville, Texas, is how strong our community is, especially the heart of our community. We are always available and willing to help each other out and that just makes my heart so happy.”
Myers, who has more than 500 podcasts under his belt, understands how important this type of communication is with listeners in the Hunt County area.
“The power of story is real,” Myers said. “I just feel honored and blessed to help this community tell its story through the stories of the amazing people that live here. It says a lot about the newspaper embracing this progressive initiative. Every community should have the opportunity to share its story in this new out-of-the-box way.”
