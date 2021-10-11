Collector Pam Reagan maintains an eye-popping array of items that depict her favorite DC Comics superhero. Over decades, the Greenville resident and manager at the Hunt Regional Imaging Center has garnered many rare collectibles featuring the square-jawed Man of Steel— Superman.
A number of her pieces depict Superman during earlier, less commercial times. From a Superman costume to a Superman basketball to Superman chocolate candy still in the tin, Pam possesses an extraordinary variety of memorabilia.
Superman debuted in Action Comics No. 1 in 1938 and became part of the American culture. With his alter ego, Clark Kent, the comic book hero achieved fame in newspaper comics, radio programs, movie serials, animated TV series, live action TV series and finally on the silver screen.
While Henry Cavill is the recognized red, white and blue-clad flying hero at present, Pam’s assorted treasures hearken all the way back to earlier action stars Kirk Allyn, who appeared in the live action movie serials from 1948-51, and George Reeves, who appeared in the wildly popular weekly television series “The Adventures of Superman” from 1952-58 and in the full- length feature “Superman and the Mole Men.”
“That film is one of my favorites,” Pam said during a recent interview.
“We love that movie,” said Pam’s husband Kelly, the pastor of the Church of River Oaks in Greenville. “And Pam has the George Reeves’ TV shows on DVD.”
The collecting bug bit Pam when she was still a teenager. “I started collecting in the early 1980s,” she said.
Kelly talks about the impetus for Pam’s special acquisitions.
“We started dating when we were in high school,” Kelly said. “We went to the State Fair of Texas on one of our first dates. We were throwing darts at balloons. I was trying to win something for her, and I won a poster. The man said ‘Pick out which poster you want’ and she picked out a Superman poster. That happened in October 1982, almost 40 years ago.”
Since that time, Pam has acquired an astonishing cache of Superman-related items, so many that she cannot display all of her collection. But she does have a dedicated “Superman Room” in her home.
“After we became empty nesters, I had more room and space,” Pam said. “I just created my own Superman museum. When they spend the night, I let my grandsons stay in the Superman Room, and the granddaughters stay in what we call the girls’ room.
“All seven of the grandchildren understand that ‘It’s Mammy’s room.’ I want them to see it; I’m proud of my collection. I teach them to respect this (not just the Superman stuff but other things as well) and not to touch things. They know what they are not supposed to touch.
“If you put everything away, then the Superman collection can’t be enjoyed.”
Although Pam and one of her granddaughters are diehard Superman fans, the rest of the family, including Kelly, prefer Batman.
“I’m kind of alone in my Superman world,” she said. “We are a big superhero family, but most of them choose Batman over Superman.”
“Our younger daughter messes with her mercilessly about Batman being the best,” Kelly said. Amid the extensive group of Superman figures and statues are several vintage figures.
As she pointed out items in the Superman Room, Pam talked about some of her favorites.
“I really like the older stuff,” she said. “I like the statue of Superman breaking out of chains. Also, there is a bank with Superman in chains from the animated series.”
Among Pam’s prized Superman collectibles is Captain Action, an action figure from the Ideal Toy Company in the 1960s. The figure came equipped with a wardrobe of costumes which allowed him to become Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, the Lone Ranger and several other comic book heroes.
A tiny Superman Pep Pen originally came from a 1940s or 1950s Kellogg’s Cereal box.
“I have Superman badges and a ring, a Superman bubble bath container, collectible cards, ornaments, books, cars, drinking glasses, a candy dish, a night light, socks, lunch kits and Superman underwear,” Pam said. “There is a record album of Superman music and several Superman Pez dispensers.”
“With one exception, only Superman things are allowed in here. But I have a comic book with Superman and the Flash on the cover. Also, Kelly got me the action figures of Superman and the Flash in a race.”
Besides the memorabilia, the Superman bedroom contains a bedspread with a huge S, a Superman clock and a Superman lamp.
“The lamp was in my son Kory’s room years ago,” she said. “On the lamp base is Superman and behind him either Metropolis or the Daily Planet.”
On one wall of the Superman Room is a long shelf.
“When we bought this house six or seven years ago, Pam said that this would be the Superman Room and she asked me to put up a shelf,” Kelly said. “I built the shelf and I helped her place each item where she wanted it.”
Pam remains modest about her stunning collection.
“I’ve got things that are worth something and then some things that are not worth a dollar,” she said. “But it’s all priceless to me. It’s fun. I just enjoy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.