Early voting for the Nov. 3 elections got off to a brisk start in Hunt County but did not set any local records.
The first day of extended early voting is on tap today.
Hunt County reported a total of 1,735 votes cast Tuesday, the first day of early voting. The total fell short of the record for the first day of early voting for an election in Hunt County, in October 2018 before the general election that year, with a total of 1,942 ballots on the first day.
There were 1,809 votes cast in the county on the first day of early voting for the 2016 presidential election. In third place for the first day of early voting for any election in Hunt County came in November 2012, when 1,864 early votes were cast.
Although there have been some occasional shortages of paper ballots at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, voters are still able to use them rather than use electronic voting.
Responding to an inquiry from the Herald-Banner, Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that because of the heavy turnout, there have been some instances when the early vote site in Greenville has temporarily run out of paper ballots. Martinez said when that occurs, the Texas Secretary of State allows for the use of “emergency ballots” if the voter chooses not to use electronic ballots.
“We still have voting available,” Martinez said.
The early vote totals for Wednesday’s session were not available at press time.
Early voting for the elections will continue through Oct. 30 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for today, Oct. 20 and 29 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
