A week after surviving a winter ice storm, Hunt County and North Texas encountered a more spring-like weather event Wednesday as powerful thunderstorms associated with a sweeping cold front brought drenching rains across the area.
First responders across the county spent Wednesday morning assisting motorists who found themselves trapped in rising waters created by approximately three inches of rain that fell locally.
Conditions are expected to dry out heading into the weekend but temperatures are expected to remain seasonably cool.
The Longbranch Creek in Greenville filled the tributary to the brim as the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River were listed under a flood warning through early Friday morning.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville municipal airport, recorded receiving 2.98 inches of precipitation between 5:55 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
After a low of around 34 degrees overnight, the sun was forecast to return today with a high near 61 with winds becoming northwest in the afternoon. It is expected to dip to around 36 tonight with winds gusting out of the north as high as 25 mph.
Friday is forecast to be partly sunny, with a high near 47 and north winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
With a hint of the spring thunderstorm season in hand, the National Weather Service has scheduled the Skywarn storm spotter program today at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville. The event is being co-sponsored by the Hunt County Homeland Security office and the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department.
The free class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
