There is a good chance Greenville and much of Hunt County may be dealing with floods this week, as the heavy rains which have already fallen are forecast to continue for the next few days.
The county and the surrounding area of North Texas remained under a Flash Flood Watch Monday, which the National Weather Service had placed in effect until Wednesday morning, although it is expected to be extended.
Flood Warnings were also in place for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River in Hunt County and the South Sulphur River near Cooper.
Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, recorded 2.75 inches of rain between 12:35 p.m. Sunday and 10:55 a.m. Monday, but that may only be the start of the soaking.
The National Weather Service was predicting another two to four inches could fall locally through Wednesday, with some locations receiving up to six inches or more.
Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms were in the forecast overnight and into this morning, with significant chances for more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day through at least Sunday.
The Sabine River in Hunt County feeds into Lake Tawakoni, which was already rising rapidly Monday.
The water level on the reservoir was at 438.79 feet Wednesday, already more than a foot above the spillway mark of 437.5 feet. Lake Tawakoni’s all-time record of 442.58 feet was set on May 1, 1966.
