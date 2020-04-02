Hunt County and North Texas have certainly received its share of rainfall this year, in fact, a record amount.
Unfortunately, a lot more is expected through the end of this week and into at least early next week.
Flooding will be possible, as the soil in the area is almost completely saturated.
The National Weather Service forecast was predicting a slight chance of showers and/or thunderstorms by late tonight, then significant chances of storms Friday and Saturday, with at least the potential for more precipitation through Tuesday morning.
The agency was also warning of the possibility of severe weather in the area Friday in advance of a cold front. No advisories, watches or warnings had been issued for the time period as of press time Wednesday.
The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex recorded 15.63 inches of rain between Jan. 1 and March 31, a new record that eclipsed the previous mark of 15.15 inches set in 1990. The 6.75 inches of rain that fell during March came in second place for the month, behind the 7.39 inches received in 2002.
March set the most consecutive days with measurable precipitation, 11, between March 12-22 as well as the most days with any rain during the month, 20, and the most days with measurable precipitation, 16.
All that rainfall has meant the ground is soaked and can’t handle anymore without causing significant runoff.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger, showed Hunt County at near saturation Wednesday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday morning, Hunt County recorded readings of 7 to 66, with a countywide average of 25.
