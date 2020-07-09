The hottest weather of the year is forecast to arrive across Hunt County and North Texas this weekend and continue into next week, with no relief in sight.
Temperatures will be at or above the triple digits each day and the heat index values, what it feels like when the humidity is factored in, will climb into dangerous levels.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s today and Friday, with heat index readings of around 109 degrees. The temperature was predicted to reach 100 Saturday and Sunday, with a heat index reading of close to 115 degrees during both afternoons. Temperatures are forecast to hit the triple digits Monday and Tuesday, with heat index readings up to 110 each afternoon.
Greenville has already recorded its first triple-digit high for the summer. The thermometer at Majors Field Municipal Airport climbed to 102 on the afternoon of June 9.
The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends the following tips to help deal with the heat:
• Stay in an air-conditioned area, either at home or in a public place. If air conditioning is not available, pull the shades over the windows and use cross-ventilation and fans to cool rooms.
• Drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes. Avoid drinks that are heavily sweetened or contain caffeine
• Wear sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor of 15 or higher
• Check on children often, especially if they are playing outside in high temperatures
• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle in hot weather, even for a short time
• Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early morning or evening when the temperature is lower
• Take frequent breaks when working outside
• Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing. Shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella
• Check frequently on the elderly and those who are ill or may need help
• Check with a doctor about the effects of sun and heat when taking prescription drugs, especially diuretics or antihistamines.
