The hottest weather of the year continues to blanket Hunt County and all of North Texas, with the drought conditions and fire danger also rising.
There is some hope for relief in the upcoming forecast, with a cool front and some rainfall expected to cross into the region Sunday night.
Greenville’s Majors Field Municipal Airport recorded a high temperature of 104 degrees Thursday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. The heat index value, what it felt like when the humidity was added in, rose to 108 degrees.
As of press time Friday, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for the same conditions locally both Friday afternoon and especially Saturday, when the temperatures could increase even higher.
There was a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday night and into Monday morning, with the high Monday expected in the mid-90s.
According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger, portions of Hunt County are under extreme drought conditions.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Friday morning, Hunt County recorded readings of 552 to 727, with a countywide average of 653.
A reading of between 600 and 800 under the KBDI is associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence.
Hunt County is not under a ban on outdoor burning at present and has not been since September 2019.
However, fire officials across the county are urging anyone planning on conducting a controlled burn to use extreme caution because of the drought and fire danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.