Hearts are beginning to spring up outside businesses and organizations across Hunt County.
The heart statues that some businesses and groups purchased earlier this year as part of the “Hearts of Hunt County” campaign are arriving.
Some have already been installed and some groups are working to decorate their heart in ways that represent what the groups stand for.
At the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, Elaine Yznaga, volunteer public artist in the city, was working on Thursday to decorate the museum’s heart to demonstrate the purpose of the museum.
Working inside the museum, she was painting one side to represent three of the many military medals that Greenville native, World War II veteran and actor Audie Murphy earned on his way to becoming the most decorated American soldier in World War II.
“The Medal of Honor is in the middle, then there’s the Purple Heart on the right, everyone knows that one,” Yznaga said. “Then the one on the left is the Distinguished Service Cross. On the other side, since this is also the Cotton Museum, we wanted to put a cotton plant in all its various stages.
“When you came into the museum there was this row of cotton plants, so I’ve been watching them because that little whitish-yellow flower turns pink at some point and it happens like that. I’m beginning to think it happens overnight because I was here and 24 hours later the flowers were closed up. It’s like I’m going to have to camp out here to see it.”
Museum Director Susan Lanning said she and Yznaga aren’t sure how long it will take to finish their heart, which will require protective clear coating once the painting is done to protect it from the sun and weather, but the hope is this will become a place where people might pause to take photos and selfies and share them on social media.
Micah McBay, city of Greenville Tourism Manager, said the Hearts of Hunt County idea is the brainchild of Leadership Hunt County 2023, a program sponsored by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce to help expose local leaders to different aspects of the community.
Classes of about 25 people meet once a month for nine months for lectures, discussion groups, field trips and other activities to learn how their extended community works.
“Every other year the Chamber of Commerce sponsors a leadership program,” McBay said. “This was our project. Right now, none of the hearts are completed. I know there’s one installed at the Chamber of Commerce that hasn’t been painted. We have one here at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium that will be installed in the next few weeks. They’re still working on preparing the space for it that will be in front of the building.”
McBay said now that the leadership class is completed, the Hearts of Hunt County program will be directed through his office. The cost of each heart is $1,500 and the purchase is tax deductible.
“Proceeds from the first batch went to charitable organization,” McBay said. “Moving forward the money will go into a fund for the city to use for downtown beautification, tourism, just little projects like that. So this is now under the tourism department. My office now handles the program. We are the ones who will handle future sales.”
McBay said a goal is to create a map locating all the hearts on the city’s website so people can take a tour of the county and find all the hearts.
McBay said groups can still buy heart statues. More details are available on city of Greenville’s website, https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/1387/Hearts-Of-Hunt-County.
