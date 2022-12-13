The Greenville City Council tonight will conduct two public hearings on whether to grant two zoning change requests — only one of which has the blessing of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In mid-November, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-1 to recommend a zoning change of agricultural to multi family 1 for the planned Freestone at Greenville Apartments just southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex is a project of Wildcatter Realty Partners.
The Freestone is expected to include 14 three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse, pool area, dog park and covered and general parking, according to an engineering memo.
Wildcatter Realty Partners is the same entity that recently announced plans to develop an ambitious project called The Greenbelt on 325-acres in Greenville.
Groundbreaking is expected in the spring on the development, which is intended to blend residential, commercial and entertainment elements with water features, green space and recreational amenities.
The Greenbelt is expected to provide an estimated 1,200 units of single family homes and multifamily rental housing when totally built out, Ted Murphy, senior vice president of Wildcatter Realty Partners, has told the Herald-Banner.
The Greenbelt will be bordered by Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, state Hwy. 34 (Wesley Street) and FM 1570.
In closed session today, the city council is expected to discuss financial or other incentives associated with Wildcatter Realty Partners.
Also slated for a public hearing is a request on behalf of Farmers Electric Cooperative, which wants several pieces of property it owns to be rezoned from single family 2 to Commercial. The property is located at 2000 East I-30.
In November, the Planning and Zoning Commission denied Farmers Electric Cooperative’s request by a unanimous vote.
Farmers Electric Cooperative owns several pieces of land near its main property and wants all the property zoned the same way so that it can make use of it, according to an agenda memo on the issue.
In the opinion of city staff, however, doing so could alter single-family property that faces Forrester Street because some lots extend between residential lots on Forrester. City staff has concerns with those lots and what could be placed on them.
According to the memo, Farmers Electric has removed the lots in question from from consideration for rezoning and the lots will remain single family 2.
Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council will consider amending an agreement with the Greenville Municipal Police Association that raises the maximum age for a beginning job with the police department from 45 to 55. The Greenville Police Department has been struggling with a shortage of police officers. It is believed that a maximum starting age of 45 is “preventing knowledgeable and experienced police officers” from applying in Greenville.
The council’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building.
