A hearing is scheduled in state district court today for a suspect charged with capital murder in a double homicide near Commerce four years ago.
The trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams, who has pleaded not guilty in connection with the 2016 reported deaths of a mother and daughter, may be postponed again because of the COVID-19 virus.
A review hearing is set this morning in the 196th District Court. The start of jury selection is currently scheduled June 1, with the trial itself planned for Aug. 10.
Williams’ attorneys were dismissed from the case in February after seeking to withdraw from the proceedings.
Williams had filed a motion to dismiss the team from the West Texas Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases program. The program, in turn, was asking the judge for permission to withdraw from representing Williams.
Local attorney Dennis Davis is currently the defense counsel for Williams.
Under the order issued April 1, all jury trials at the Hunt County Courthouse were suspended until May 8 or until further order. Cases that had been previously set on the respective jury dockets up until May 8 were continued and/or reset.
Williams, 34, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth
Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.
Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.
Williams’ indictment includes two counts of capital murder, alleging Williams killed the two women by stabbing or cutting them with a knife or sharp object.
A 911 call came in at around 1:20 p.m. June 17, 2016, from Vicki Gonzales, who was screaming for help and calling out Williams’ name. The call came from a home in the 7300 block of State Highway 50.
The Commerce Police Department was the first agency on the scene and found the women had been slain.
Williams’ vehicle was found about three miles away from the home.
A search began for Williams with the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 search team.
At about 11 p.m. the Commerce Police Department received a call of a suspicious person in the 2700 block of State Highway 24/50, at the intersection of Live Oak Street. When contacted by officers, Williams allegedly gave officers his brother’s name, but Williams’ identification was found in his possession.
Williams was taken into custody without incident.
