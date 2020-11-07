A hearing is scheduled in state district court Monday for a Caddo Mills man charged with murder in connection with a stabbing death in Greenville in January.
Robert Paul Nichlson, 43, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in April involving the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. He has pleaded not guilty.
A trial date has not yet been set in the case.
An interim announcement hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday in the 196th District Court.
Nichlson is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond. Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville. Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. The Greenville Police Department has indicated the stabbing was believed to have been a road rage incident.
Smith’s death was the first homicide reported in Greenville or Hunt County during 2020.
The murder charge carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of five to 99 years to life in prison.
