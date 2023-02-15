A hearing is scheduled in state district court next week on Hunt County’s suit against a Greenville company, which alleges the excavating firm damaged multiple county roads while assisting in construction of a bond project for the Commerce Independent School District.
The county is seeking monetary relief against CT Excavating Inc. of up to $1 million as well as the prevention of further alleged damage to the county roads.
The formal petition was filed Feb. 3. On Feb. 6, Judge Keli Aken issued a two-week temporary restraining order against the company. The order prevents the company from using a bulldozer as part of its work on the project.
The judge is scheduled to consider whether to file a full protective order in the case during a hearing set in the court Monday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, CT Excavating had not filed a formal response to the county’s suit.
The suit alleges the company was awarded a contract to perform excavation and transportation of fill dirt for the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose complex for the Commerce ISD.
At the start of 2023, the company began transporting tractor trailer loads of the dirt from a site on Hunt County Road 4510 to the construction location. The vehicles were often laden in excess of the allowable gross weight of 80,000 pounds, and CT was reported to have required the vehicles to obtain over-weight permits, the suit claims.
The lawsuit alleges that repeated passage of the over-weight tractor trailers along Hunt County Roads 4510, 4511 and 4512 “caused severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
The roads were cracked and developed ruts, many of which were so severe that large percentages of the road became impassable even for tractor trailers, the suit claims.
The damage prompted CT to bring in a large bulldozer in an attempt to fill in the ruts and spread non-approved materials on the roadway and into the bar ditch, according to the lawsuit.
“This unauthorized attempt at road maintenance severely damaged the roadway,” the suit claimed.
