Eleven of Greenville ISD's teachers were recognized at Tuesday's school board meeting for regularly going beyond the call of duty for their students.
Ten of those teachers were selected by their peers as their campus' teacher of the year, and one was selected for a state level award from the Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members.
The teachers of the year for each campus were:
• Roxann Davies at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center
• Regina Gasaway at Bowie Elementary School
• Romina Wallace at Carver Elementary School
• Crystal Brown at Travis Elementary School
• Courtney Sommers at Lamar Elementary School
• Amy Plummer at Crockett Elementary School/Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy
• Jelesa Washington at the Sixth Grade Center
• Kristin Craven at Greenville Middle School
• Chris James at Greenville High School
• Jeff Crossley at New Horizons High School
“It is a tremendous honor to be named the campus teacher of the year, because they're selected by their colleagues,” GISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said.
Out of those honorees, two were selected to represent GISD as nominees for Region 10's elementary teacher of the year and secondary teacher of the year. They were Romina Wallace and Chris James, respectively.
Meanwhile, the honoree for the Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members' Teacher of the Year Award was Tyler Carthers of Greenville Middle School.
“Middle school students are unique in how they approach life, with one foot in adulthood and the other in childhood,” Greenville Middle School Principal Courtney Baker said as she presented the award to Carther. “Then, they meet that one teacher that makes a difference, one who meets the students where they are … and is dedicated to ensuring that all students are provided access to learning opportunities that bring learning to life, that make life meaningful for all.”
