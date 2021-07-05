Lewis Smith, a history teacher at the Greenville Christian School for 30 years and the author of five novels, has penned a fascinating and compelling book that reshapes events concerning one of the Founding Fathers of the United States—Alexander Hamilton.
Greenville native Smith’s “President Hamilton: A Novel of Alternative History” official release date is July 6. It will be available on Amazon and on other online platforms and wherever books are sold.
“In 2017, I wrote a short story on my blog,” Smith said during a recent interview. “It was about the duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton, but I flipped the result. Burr was lying dead on the ground, and Hamilton walked away. I left the story open-ended because I was working on another book, but I kept turning over in my head what could have happened next.”
Widespread newfound interest in the Founding Fathers came about with the Broadway opening of Lin Manuel Miranda’s mega-successful musical “Hamilton” during 2015, and the character of Alexander Hamilton reached rock star status.
“Like Miranda, I had read and was very impressed by historian Ron Chernow’s definitive Hamilton biography, which served as an inspiration for the play,” Smith said. “Because of the Broadway show, interest in Hamilton and the other Founding Fathers grew. As a history teacher, my job became so much easier because ‘Hamilton’ got a whole generation of young Americans to tune into the important history of the founding of our country. While the musical compressed and conflated some things, overall it is a pretty good retelling of Hamilton’s life. In class I would play a selection from the musical about the War of 1812 or about the famous duel or other events. Then I would talk about what the song says and tell my students what actually happened and here’s what was changed.”
Before the triumph of the theatrical production based on American history, Hamilton and his many accomplishments remained unheralded.
“There had been talk about taking Hamilton off the $10 bill,” the writer said. “When the musical came out, you would have had angry mobs of teenage girls storming the White House over a thing like that! Instead, the government has focused on changing Andrew Jackson’s presence on the $20 bill.
“Among the Founding Fathers, Hamilton’s highest office was Secretary of the Treasury under President George Washington, but his actual accomplishments were so much greater. During the Revolutionary War, Washington trusted young Hamilton more than any other officer, and Hamilton more or less invented the job of military chief of staff. He made sure that Washington’s orders were carried out and that the Continental Army was equipped. He handled all of Washington’s correspondence with Congress.”
Hamilton achieved greatness as a writer (“The Federalist Papers”), politician and economist, and his policies helped in the establishment of the fledgling American government and its financial system.
During 2019, Smith returned to his short story with plans to expand it. Because of the nation’s rediscovery of Hamilton and the other Founding Fathers along with the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, the writer was spurred to reimagine an alternate version.
“I modified the story of the duel a little bit and turned it into the prologue of a novel,” he said. “I thought about what would have been if Hamilton had lived and had chosen to relaunch his political career.”
Known for his anti-slavery views, Hamilton could have re-entered politics with a focus on changing America’s grievous curse.
“What if somewhat tackled slavery sixty years before the Civil War,” the author queried. “What if someone had removed or at least curtailed that scourge from us before it could tear the nation apart?
“In order to accomplish his goals, Hamilton would recruit some unlikely allies and give me a chance to revisit the whole founding generation. In the story, you’ll find Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison—the cast of characters in the early stages of American History—in completely new roles. You’ll also see some of the second generation of characters such as Henry Clay, John C. Calhoun and Andrew Jackson.”
Since he began working on “President Hamilton,” Smith has become acquainted with historians who are experts on Hamilton and even with some of Hamilton’s descendants.
“Douglas Hamilton, the five times great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton, introduced me to Thomas Newton, the foremost Hamilton scholar in America,” he said. “Mary Ann Hamilton, the 87-year-old widow of Hamilton’s great-great-grandson, has been supportive. Rand Scolet, the founder of the “Alexander Hamilton Appreciation Society” really liked the book and has partnered with me and my publisher to promote it. Scolet has become a cheerleader for this project. Having influential people like Doug Hamilton and Scolet working with me to promote the book is a writer’s dream.”
At 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m., Smith will sign copies of “President Hamilton: A Novel of Alternative History” at Half Price Books in Rockwall. Reenactor Elizabeth Babbitt will attend as Alexander Hamilton’s wife, Eliza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.