John Hayden, former children’s librarian at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville, has been hired as its new director, City Manger Summer Spurlock has announced.
The appointment follows the resignation earlier this year of former director Olivia Moreno.
Hayden comes to Greenville from the City of Bonham, where he has served as the library director since June 2016.
During his time in Bonham, Hayden has implemented new programs and new technology, provided new services, wrote several grants, planned the library's marketing, worked as the website developer for the library, actively engaged with the community, and worked to change in many library policies.
Before his work in Bonham, Hayden was the children's librarian at the W. Walworth Harrison Library for over three years. He managed both the summer and winter reading programs and implemented all teen and children's programming for the library.
Owing to his experience with technology and training, Hayden was also given the responsibility of leading computer literacy classes for all ages and assisting patrons with their devices. His fondest memories of this position were having the opportunity to read stories to kids of all ages, helping teens discover their hidden talents, and being involved with the marketing of the library.
He received his bachelor's degree in biblical studies from York College in York, Neb. Hayden is in the process of obtaining his MLIS degree.
In addition to his education and employment background, Hayden has experience as a minister for 10 years. He comes from Ulysses, Kan., where he grew up eating peach cobbler and reading poetry with his grandmother, who was a librarian for both the church and public libraries.
Hayden contributes his love of reading to his grandmother and is following in her footsteps. He is the proud father of four, remains an avid Kansas Jayhawks fan, enjoys collecting sports cards, and writing sports blogs.
Hayden will join the city staff as of Monday, March 7, 2022.
