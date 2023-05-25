This summer, the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville plans to offer a wide range of activities for people of all ages.
For young children, the library will be hosting several magic shows, clown performances and live animal presentations. The library’s planned programs geared towards children this summer include:
• Brett Roberts Bubble Show on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.
• Library Mini Golf on Thursday, June 8 at noon.
• Family Puzzle Tournament on Saturday, June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Bonzo Crunch the Clown on Tuesday, June 13 at 1 p.m.
• Magician John O-Bryant on Thursday, June 15 at 2 p.m.
• Kids Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) on Friday, June 16 at 4 p.m.
• Wildlife on the Move Live Reptile and Insect Show on Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m.
• Dallas Zoo Animal Adventures on Tuesday, June 27 at 1 p.m.
• Kids Camp Obstacle Course on Friday, June 30 at 4 p.m.
• Program Presented by Perot Museum of Dallas on Thursday, July 6 at 2 p.m.
• Kids Coding Camp on Friday, July 7 at 4 p.m.
• Family Lego Challenge on Saturday, July 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Yuck! Gameshow on Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m.
• Magician Marty Westerman on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.
• Kids Camp Makerspace on Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m.
• Texas A&M College Station Chemistry Road Show on Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m.
• Mario Kart Tournament on Wednesday, July 26 at 2 p.m.
Also directed at young children will be the library’s weekly story times on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and monthly bilingual story times on Thursday, June 22 and Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
In regard to the children’s activities, the library stipulates that children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a “responsible caregiver” who’s at least 13 years old, and that any caregiver younger than 18 can look over no more than three children.
In addition to the programming aimed at elementary-aged children, the library also plans to host activities directed at teens. These include:
• Pizza Challenge on Monday, June 5 at 4 p.m.
• “Just Dance” Hangout on Monday, June 12 at 4 p.m.
• Color Warz Paint Tag Game on Monday, June 19 at 4 p.m.
• Family Feud on Monday, June 26 at 4 p.m.
• Escape Room on Monday, July 10 at 4 p.m.
• Karaoke Night on Monday, July 17 at 4 p.m.
• Water Warz Water Tag Game on Monday, July 24 at 4 p.m.
• Mario Kart Tournament on Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m.
And with adults in mind, the library has the following events planned:
• Trivia Night on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m.
• Technology 101 Class on Tuesday, June 6 at 5 p.m.
• Craft Corner on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m.
• “Bonding Over Books” Speed Dating on Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Books and Brew Bookclub at the Ashen Rose on Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m.
• Genealogy Class on Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m.
• Roaring 20’s Murder Mystery on Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Trivia Night on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.
• “Tech Petting Zoo” on Tuesday, July 11 at 5 p.m.
• Craft Corner on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.
• Adult Summer Movie Matinee on Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m.
• Books and Brew Bookclub at the Ashen Rose on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.
• Author Fest on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mario Kart Tournament on Friday, July 28 at 2 p.m.
• Adult Summer Reading End Party on Friday, July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The whole summer program will be kicked off on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is to include a “touch-a-truck” event in which visitors of all ages will have an opportunity to tour firetrucks, police cars, garbage trucks, tractors, helicopters and other vehicles.
There will also be several animals to meet, courtesy of the Creature Teacher out of Waxahachie, Texas, as well as free snow cones courtesy of Greenville Parks and Recreation.
