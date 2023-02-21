The staff at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library is gearing up for its fourth LitCon, which will be Saturday, March 18.
Since 2019, with one year off due to COVID-19, the library has been organizing the event as an annual celebration of science fiction, fantasy and other elements of “geek culture.” It’s also been a time for the library to highlight its collection of graphic novels (which can be thought of as long-form comic books) and young adult fiction.
“Unfortunately, there’s still some stigma about graphic novels, where some parents think they’re just comic books and not real literature, so we started LitCon to show off our collection of graphic novels so people can see what they have to offer and how they can encourage kids to read more,” said Children’s Librarian Christie Melton.
The “Dog Man” series and mangas (which are translated Japanese graphic novels) such as “My Hero Academia” are some of the most popular graphic novels in the library’s collection, Melton said.
This year’s LitCon will feature vendors, tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons, and special guests. Guests that have so far been announced for LitCon 23 include:
• Miracle Austin, a young adult supernatural fiction author who writes the “Doll” series of novels.
• Amanda Gish, a voice actress who has voiced animated characters that include Kinoko from “My Hero Academia,” Witch from “Goblin Slayer,” and Hop from "Dragon Ball Super."
• Troy Hughes, who is both a voice actor and a radio personality. For almost a decade, he’s been featured on 106.1 KISS-FM with Kidd Kraddick in the Morning. As a voice actor, he’s contributed voices for animated features that include “Attack on Titan,” “Fairy Tail,” “Fire Force, “My Hero Academia” and “Overlord.”
Of course, like Comic Con and other fandom gatherings, library staff encourage LitCon attendees to wear costumes depicting some of their favorite characters. At past LitCons, the library has been visited by “cosplayers,” who wear elaborate costumes such as Bumblebee from “Transformers,” Godzilla, Ghostbusters and Mandalorians from “Star Wars.”
In addition to the fun and games, lunch provided by In-N-Out Burger will also be served at LitCon.
The LitCon will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, which is located at 1 Lou Finney Lane (behind Super 1 Foods) in Greenville.
