District 2 state Sen. Bob Hall (R-Rockwall) has filed legislation that, he said, addresses transgender surgeries and hormonal treatments for minors.
“Hospitals and surgery centers are conducting these mutilating surgeries not because of the medical benefit to the child, because there are none, but because these surgeries are highly profitable and, because of potential complications and necessary follow-ups, they create a patient for life,” Hall said in a news release. The legislation is SB 250 and SCR 3.
“Unlike true ‘compassionate’ care, these treatments are pushed on vulnerable young people and their parents, prioritizing the hospital’s financial gain, and leaving the children with life-long complications,” Hall said.
Hall went on to say that “children who are experiencing gender dysphoria need compassionate help as their body matures, not irreversible surgeries that they will later regret.”
Recently, state Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City) filed his own bill that deals with gender modification in minors.
HB 42 will designate genital removal surgeries, chemical castration, puberty blockers, and other sex change therapies as child abuse.
Similar legislation passed the Texas Senate last session, but the bill failed to move through the Texas House, and died, according to Slaton.
The bills by Slaton and Hall are among the more than a dozen bills aiming to diminish or eliminate LGBTQ+ rights have been filed recently with the Texas Legislature.
Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, said the group will oppose bills it considers anti-LGBTQ+, saying “Texas is worth fighting for.
The motto of Equality Texas, he said, “is friendship, our traditions are friendship. Love thy neighbor is the golden rule, and we have to live up to those.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.