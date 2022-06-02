District 2 state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall, said Wednesday that he does not believe Gov. Gregg Abbott should call a special session regarding mass shootings in Texas, at least not until all the facts are known about the Uvalde massacre.
Asked whether he supported calling a special session, Hall replied, “No. Not until we know what the facts are” and that the facts point to something that can be corrected through legislation.
“Just calling a special session for the sake of a special session makes no sense at all,” he said.
“Too many stories told (about the Uvlade shooting) are in conflict with each other,” he said. “A rush to judgment would be a very unwise thing to do. This is the kind of thing where we need to have serious deliberation not a knee-jerk reaction to it,” Hall said.
Asked if he sees any changes that need to be made to the way the state addresses mental health or firearms, Hall said: “I think we have got a good set of laws.” However, Hall added that he believes an emphasis needs to be placed on why the state and society in general are seeing increased incidents of young people unleashing massacres.
“What is causing this? That is an area that I think we need to look at and that has nothing to do with the gun issue. It has to do with our society in general. We have an explosion of mental problems with young people. We need to figure out what is the root cause,” said Hall.
The Herald-Banner attempted to reach State Rep. Bryon Slaton, R-Caddo Mills, on Wednesday but calls were not immediately returned.
Salvador Ramos, 18, entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24 armed with an AR-15-style rifle. He massacred 19 children and two teachers.
During a May 27 press conference, Abbott said “all options are on the table” when asked about the possibility of calling a special session to address mass shootings.
Since then, Democrats have beaten the drum for a special session to address mass-casualty shootings in Texas.
A few Republicans also have urged the governor to call a special session.
In a social media post, Republican state Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said: “Texans expect & deserve this & I think the time demands it.”
