Hunt County residents will have a chance this weekend to learn more about the recent session of the Texas Legislature and what lawmakers may still have to address in Austin later this year.
State Senator Bob Senator Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) has scheduled a town hall meeting in Greenville Saturday, part of a swing through his district.
Hall serves Texas Senate District 2, which includes all of Hunt, Rockwall Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County.
Hall intends to recap the 87th Legislative Session and to answer constituent questions on topics including transportation, border security, securing the Texas Electric Grid, and more.
Hall is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in Greenville.
Hall is a member of several committees, including Education, State Affairs and the Health and Human Services Committee, which had been addressing the COVID-19 situation.
Hall said he has been very active in promoting education about the issue and what people can do to protect themselves.
Hall said he has been working with the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons regarding the virus.
The Texas Legislature has concluded its regular session but a fall special session has been planned, which is expected to tackle the data from the 2020 Census in order to handle redistricting efforts and address an additional $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Hall is also scheduled to appear today at 6 p.m. at the Hopkins County Courthouse in Sulphur Springs and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Delta County Community Center in Cooper.
