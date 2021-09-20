Senator Bob Hall announced his run for re-election to the Texas Senate to coincide with Constitution Day, Sept. 17.
Hall said he has a strong campaign of grassroots leaders and conservative support for his re-election.
“I have a proven, conservative record and, as your Senator, I have done exactly as I said I would when I first ran,” said Hall. “Support for my campaign is strong and continues to grow every day. People are proud to help re-elect someone who has demonstrated that promises made will be promises kept.”
Texas Senate District 2 includes all of Hunt, Rockwall, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County.
Hall said his background as an Air Force Veteran and as a small-business owner and entrepreneur shaped his conservative perspective on limited governance.
Hall was elected to the Senate in 2014 and is the current Chairman of the Senate Committee on Administration and is Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs and Border Security.
“This last 87th Regular and Special Sessions have made it clear that electing serious conservative leadership is necessary to ensure the priorities of Texans are addressed, and I’m proud to have helped lead those efforts,” Hall said. “I have voted exactly as I said I would when I first campaigned, and plan to continue to do exactly that. Promises made will continue to be promises kept.”
More information is available about Senator Hall at http://www.senatorbobhall.com/
