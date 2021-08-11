A Hunt County jury has returned a conviction and lengthy prison sentence in connection with a 2019 shooting in Wolfe City.
Xzavier Jamarr Jones, 31, of Garland had pleaded not guilty to indictments filed in connection with the incident which reportedly resulted in injuries to multiple victims.
Jones was charged by the Hunt County grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault.
Trial was conducted this week in the 354th District Court on one of the indictments alleging aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. The second indictment alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence was dismissed by the prosecution at the start of the trial.
The assault indictment alleged that on June 16, 2019 Jones shot one person with a firearm. Multiple people were reported wounded during the early morning shooting.
The next day the Wolfe City Police Department said four victims had been injured during the incident.
The jury returned the guilty verdict Tuesday and Wednesday morning sentenced Jones to 45 years in prison.
Hunt County District Attorney’ Noble Walker issued a statement indicating his office was very happy with the jury’s decision.
“The fact that a firearm was used and an individual was shot during the commission of this offense clearly justifies this sentence,” Walker said. Obviously, the jury takes gun violence extremely seriously.”
Walker also credited the efforts of Assistant District Attorneys Chris Bridger and Elisha Hollis in presenting thecase to the jury and securing the sentence.
“We also appreciate the work of Chief Matt Martin of the Wolfe City Police Department who conducted a very thorough investigation in this case,” Walker said.
Typically a second degree felony, Jones’ prior criminal history raised the aggravated assault charge to a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
As a deadly weapon was found to have been used during the commission of the offense, Jones will have to serve at least half of the sentence before being eligible to be considered for parole.
It is not the first time Jones has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of a violent felony.
Jones entered guilty pleas in December 2008 to one indictment of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
The aggravated robbery indictments were in connection with an Aug. 8, 2008 incident in the 3000 block of Wellington Street. Two men were allegedly approached by Jones, who asked for their wallets. When the men refused, Jones was said to have pulled a sawed-off rifle from his pants and ordered the victims to give him all of their money. The victims complied, at which time Jones allegedly asked for their cell phones. The victims again refused and Jones was said to have left the scene.
Jones was also reported to have broken into a home in Greenville on the same day as the armed robberies.
Jones entered guilty pleas to the offenses in December 2008 and was sentenced to a six year prison sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.