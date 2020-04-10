A local man is expected to plead guilty next week to multiple charges of child endangerment, for allegedly exposing children to controlled substances.
Tahri Lorenzo Cozine of Greenville is also scheduled to enter a guilty plea to the possession of a controlled substance during a hearing Monday morning in the 196th District Court.
Cozine, 28, was one of four people indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in August 2019, each on three indictments of abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence.
Cozine was alleged to have two female victims of less than 15 years of age “in a home that caused her to have controlled substances in her blood” on or about Aug. 27, 2018, as well as a male victim of less than 15 years of age “in a house where controlled substances were laying around and being sold.
Each of the charges is punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to two years in a state jail.
Cozine was also indicted in November 2019 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, of more than four but less than 400 grams, in connection with the same arrest in Greenville in August 2018, a first-degree felony punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
He previously pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
Law enforcement agencies raided the residence in the 1700 block of Wellington Street on Aug. 27, 2018.
Following the action, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said officers seized marijuana, synthetic marijuana, unknown pills, cash and a firearm as a result of an extensive investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.