One of two Hunt County residents indicted on armed robbery charges in connection with an incident in Greenville in October has been sentenced to the maximum term in state prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Calvin Dywane Rector of Celeste and Erica Lynn Bacon of Caddo Mills were each were taken into custody in the 3300 block of Caddo Street in Greenville on the afternoon of Oct. 19, 2020 by officers with the Greenville Police Department.
The pair were indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on Jan. 22, each on one count of aggravated robbery. Both pleaded not guilty during arraignment hearings in the 196th District Court.
Rector pleaded guilty May 10 to a lesser included charge of robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
Rector is free on a $200,000 personal recognizance bond on a charge of aggravated robbery of an elderly person.
Bacon, 30 remained at the Hunt County Detention Center Thursday, being held in lieu of $75,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery.
An interim hearing in Bacon’s case is scheduled in the court on May 21.
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Robbery is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
