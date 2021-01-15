A local man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with an alleged assault and chase in Greenville more than four years ago.
Stoney Thursby of Greenville had been indicted on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
Thursby, 50, was indicted on all charges by the Hunt County grand jury in June 2017 and had pleaded not guilty.
Thursby was said in the indictments to have assaulted a male victim with a motor vehicle, to have fled from officers and to have been in possession of Dihydrocodeinone in the Hunt County Jail, all on Nov. 30, 2016, after his arrest by the Greenville Police Department.
During a Zoom hearing Monday in the 196th District Court, Thursby pleaded guilty to the evading and possession charges, while the aggravated assault count was dismissed.
Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Thursby to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division for each charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.
The evading rarest and possession indictments were each third-degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
