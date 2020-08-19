An Oklahoma man is back in local custody and may plead guilty to an indictment alleging he produced and/or promoted pornography involving a Royse City child.
Philip Terrell Mendoza was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Aug. 29, 2019, on the indictment issued by a Hunt County grand jury in July of last year.
Mendoza was arrested again Monday by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and as of Tuesday morning was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $750,000 bond.
During a Nov. 7, 2019, hearing 354th District Court, Judge Keli Aiken indicated she would be taking a guilty plea under advisement.
A hearing and a possible guilty plea was scheduled today, Wednesday in the court. If not, a pretrial hearing was scheduled Thursday and the start of a jury trial was set for Aug. 24.
However, the Hunt County Courthouse remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and jury trials are not expected to resume before Oct. 1.
The indictment alleges Mendoza was involved in “composing, directing and/or promoting” the pornographic material on or about May 2, 2019.
Mendoza was arrested June 17, 2019, at a residence in Madill, Oklahoma.
Royse City Police Department spokesman Darnell Franklin said a parent filed a complaint with the department, alleging Mendoza and a child had interacted online.
The child admitted she and Mendoza had been in contact and the department traced the link back to Mendoza.
The department investigated the incident alongside local agencies and the Marshall County, Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office, resulting in the arrest at Mendoza’s residence.
Franklin said investigators found copies of photos and videos of the communications between Mendoza and the victim and that during an interview with investigators Mendoza confessed.
The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
