A Rowlett man, one of two individuals charged with capital murder in connection with the February 2019 homicides of two people in Royse City, may be intending to plead guilty later this month.
The Hunt County grand jury returned the indictments in August of last year against Calvin Earl Rayford, 19, and Dearis Rayvone Davis, 19, of Arlington.
Both have pleaded not guilty to the indictment involving the deaths of Courtland Trowell-Wilmore and a juvenile male whose identity is being kept confidential.
No trial dates had been set in the case.
Court records indicated Tuesday that Rayford is scheduled to again enter a plea in the 354th District Court on April 21.
Davis and Rayford are each being held in lieu of $1 million bond each on charges of capital murder of multiple persons. Both were taken into custody May 29.
The Royse City Police Department reported it had found two people dead in the Woodland Creek subdivision during the early hours of Feb. 3, 2019.
One of the two victims was a high school student at the time of his death, and the other was a former student.
The Hunt County District Attorney’s Office has waived the death penalty as a potential punishment should either of the defendants be found guilty of capital murder. Davis and Rayford are now facing life without the possibility of parole if they are convicted of the charge.
