A local man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to prison for an indictment of aggravated family violence assault.
Darrius Andre Jones, 42, of Greenville, was taken into custody on the morning of March 18 by the Greenville Police Department on a warrant with a charge of aggravated assault causing series bodily injury-family violence.
The Hunt County grand jury issued an indictment on the charge in May.
During a hearing Friday in the 196th District Court, conducted via ZOOM teleconference, Jones entered the guilty plea. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and under a plea bargain arrangement was sentenced to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
Jones remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center as of Monday morning.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
