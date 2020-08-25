An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to an indictment that he produced and/or promoted pornography involving a Royse City child.
Phillip Terrell Mendoza entered the plea during an Aug. 19 hearing in the 196th District Court.
Under a plea bargain arrangement, Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Mendoza to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division and also ordered the defendant to register as a sex offender for life.
The indictment alleged Mendoza, 29, was involved in “composing, directing and/or promoting” the pornographic material on or about May 2, 2019.
Mendoza was arrested June 17, 2019, at a residence in Madill, Oklahoma.
Royse City Police Department spokesman Darnell Franklin said a parent filed a complaint with the department, alleging Mendoza and a child had interacted online.
The child admitted she and Mendoza had been in contact and the department traced the link back to Mendoza.
The department investigated the incident alongside local agencies and the Marshall County, Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office, resulting in the arrest at Mendoza’s residence.
Franklin said investigators found copies of photos and videos of the communications between Mendoza and the victim and that during an interview with investigators Mendoza confessed.
The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
