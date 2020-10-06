A former teacher with the Quinlan Independent School District intends to plead guilty to an indictment saying he had an improper relationship with a student.
Arthur V, Galope Jr., 43, of Quinlan, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in January on one count of improper relationship between educator and student and had pleaded not guilty.
Records with the 196th District Court indicate he has since agreed to enter an open plea of guilty to the indictment during a hearing scheduled in the court Oct. 15-16.
An open plea means no plea bargain agreement has been arranged in the case and that Galope is subject to the full range of punishment.
Galope was arrested on the charge in March 2019 and was released on $150,000 bond.
Quinlan ISD Police Chief Steve Walden said his department received information on March 12, 2019, that an improper relationship was occurring between an educator and student at Ford High School and immediately began an investigation.
“Through numerous interviews and the gathering of evidence, QISD PD arrested Arthur V. Galope Jr. on March 15,” Walden said. “We would like to thank those who suspected this was occurring for coming forward and the Quinlan ISD for their full cooperation in this investigation.”
Quinlan ISD Superintendent Jeff Irvin indicated Galope also tendered his resignation on March 12, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.