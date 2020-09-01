A local woman has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to state prison for an indictment charging her with human trafficking for allowing the repeated sexual assault of a female child.
Quineshia Lacole Fuller was previously indicted in another case involving the sexual assault of a child and human trafficking.
Fuller, 28, who has listed addresses in Greenville, Garland and Dallas in court records, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in January on one count of trafficking of persons continuous.
During a hearing in the 196th District Court Friday, Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and under a plea bargain arrangement sentenced Fuller to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
A previous tampering with a witness indictment naming Fuller was dismissed under the agreement.
The trafficking indictment alleged Fuller permitted a female Jane Doe victim to have been sexually assaulted on Jan. 1, 2018, and April 1, 2018.
The tampering with a witness indictment was issued in April 2019 that said she attempted to influence and/or coerce a female victim, who was reported to be a witness in the case of Dereck Wayne Fuller Jr., not to talk about the defendant “with any member of law enforcement or forensic interviewer” on or about June 20, 2018.
Both of the indictments were first-degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
Dereck Fuller was convicted in November 2019 on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of trafficking of persons-continuous and a jury sentenced him to 99 years in prison on the trafficking count and 20 years in prison on each of the sexual assault of a child charges.
His case is currently under appeal and pending before the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana.
