A guilty plea has been entered in connection with a 2018 hit-and-run accident which injured a pedestrian in Commerce.
Shiraz Ahmad Khan, 29, of Greenville was placed on probation involving the events of Aug 2, 2018.
Khan pleaded guilty in the 354th District Court Tuesday to a felony criminal complaint, similar to an indictment, on a charge of accident involving injury filed by the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office.
After accepting the plea, District Judge Keli Aiken placed Khan on five years deferred adjudication probation.
It was the second time Khan had pleaded guilty to offenses filed in connection with incidents on the same day in both Greenville and Commerce.
Khan entered a plea of guilty in February 2019 in the Hunt County Court of Law No. 1 to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Judge Timothy Linden sentenced Khan to 365 days in the Hunt County Jail with a $1,000 fine, then probated the sentence for 12 months.
According to a news release from the Commerce Police Department,officers with the department and Texas A&M University-Commerce were called to an area near the CVS Pharmacy at State Highway 24 and Culver Street just after 7:30 p.m. or a car that struck a pedestrian before leaving town heading south on Highway 24.
Police said after seeing photographs of the vehicle taken by a witness at the scene, university police reported a Greenville Police Department officer had come across a vehicle matching the description after it was found wrecked on the Interstate 30 service road.
After confirming it was the same vehicle, the driver, Khan, was taken into custody on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Khan was also subsequently charged with intoxication assault following an investigation into the incident.
The victim was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital in Greenville with non-life threatening injuries.
