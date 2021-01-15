A Wills Point man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in connection with a reported domestic disturbance and standoff along the shores of Lake Tawakoni one year ago.
Keith Olglesby Turbeville, 29, was initially arrested on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury involving the incident that occurred on the evening of Jan 20, 2020.
A report from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office indicated deputies were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. that evening to the 10200 block of Brinwood Drive for a disturbance in progress with weapons.
Upon arrival, deputies determined the altercation was between two male family members and the victim did suffer a severe injury because of blunt force trauma.
Turbeville was reported to have retreated into the residence and refused to exit. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Tactical team was dispatched to the location and after a standoff that lasted several hours, a search and arrest warrant was obtained and entry was made to the residence. Turbeville was located inside unconscious and was later booked into the Hunt County Detention Center.
Turbeville was never indicted in connection with the incident, although a felony information complaint for aggravated assault was filed on Jan. 8 with the 354th District Court.
Turbeville entered the guilty plea to a reduced charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence, a Class A Misdemeanor during a hearing with the court Wednesday. Judge Keli Aiken then sentenced Turbeville to 359 days in the county jail, with 359 days credit for time served.
