Using the petition process, a group of Greenville residents seeks to force the City Council to reconsider its intention to issue $65 million in bonds without voter approval.
They have about seven weeks to collect enough valid voters signatures (approximately 800 would be needed) to force a pause on the planned the bond sale. The council is expected to authorize a sale on May 23.
Representatives of the newly formed Let Us Vote Coalition say they are neutral on the merits of proposed recreation projects, but they oppose the omission of public input on such a sizeable expenditure and accumulation of new debt.
The new group formed days after the council voted unanimously Tuesday to publish its intent to issue $65 million in certificates of obligation bonds, a form of municipal debt that requires no voter approval. Mayor Jerry Ransom insists the planned projects will not increase the city’s tax rate. Ransom sees it bringing revenue to the city and called the project “transformational” for Greenville.
The chairs of the new group are Petra Erby and Lee Pierce, both of whom spoke in opposition to the CO bond issue Tuesday evening. Greenville resident Ron Rogers, who has publicly expressed his opposition to the CO bond issue, also was key in forming the Let Us Vote Coalition.
The City Council has developed a plan for a major upgrade to recreational amenities in the Greenville. The primary upgrade would be a 100,000-square-foot recreation center at the SportsPark. Preliminary plans call for four basketball and volleyball courts, a walking track, a 25-meter pool and splash pad, locker rooms, a turf soccer field, a softball field and batting cages, two pickleball courts, a two-bay golf simulator, a gym and exercise space, 5,000 square feet for sports medicine and physical therapy, administrative offices, restrooms, a concession area and a party room. Plans also include an outdoor fitness area, an outdoor splash pad, a pump track, improved exterior lighting and additional parking. An initial timeline places project completion in the fall of 2025.
In the overall proposal, the Reecy Davis Center would be renovated and expanded by 25,000 square feet to include a new gymnasium, classrooms and support spaces.
Paul Jasin of Specialized Public Finance Inc. said the city can expect to pay an interest rate of about 4.4% on the bonds. With interest, the bond issue will cost about $118.5 million over 30 years.
The recreation proposal itself won praise from the great majority of people who spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting. Some see the proposed recreation center as a boon to economic development by making Greenville a more attractive place to live. Others believe it will serve the city’s young people and their families, and many older Greenville residents too will benefit from the expansion of Reecy Davis.
Rogers and Pierce reiterated that their coalition takes no stance on the merits of the proposed $65 million recreation center and Reecy Davis expansion. Their problem is with how it’s being pushed through.
“They didn’t give the voters a voice in moving forward with a $65 million project,” said Peirce. “All we want to do is give the voters a chance to approve this.”
“It’s not the project, it’s the process,” added Rogers.
The city asked for voter approval four times in the past 10 years regarding a combined $82 million in street bonds, Rogers noted, adding that streets are an essential service. Though important, recreational facilities are not an essential service, yet the council wants to keep the public out of the approval process, Rogers argued.
“The question is, what are they so afraid of?” he said.
Ransom said the city did seek public input through a survey of more than 1,800 people, which showed overwhelming (81%) support for the project.
“”I think the voters gave us a mandate,” he said. “I think when you get 81% of anything, that’s a mandate. Fifty-three percent said they wanted the project even if raised taxes.”
Ransom vowed that it won’t raise taxes. He also noted that the city has issued $67 million in CO bonds for a range of public projects, including a new raw water line from Lake Tawakoni, a new fire administration center as well as a new radio communication system. Further, Ransom noted that the city wants to take advantage of the current climate for interest rates. Delaying the issue could lead to higher borrowing costs, and pausing the project will only make it more expensive down the road as neighboring cities build their own recreation centers.
