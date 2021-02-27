The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board and the Robins & Morton construction firm broke ground this past week on an expansion to the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
The Feb. 23 event kicked off the construction on the two-floor, 31,000-square-foot expansion which will house Hunt Regional’s women’s and surgical services, featuring 21 new patient rooms and a 27,000-square-foot renovation of the obstetrics facility.
Hunt County voters approved the $28 million bond package in May 2019.
The surgical center expansion is predicted to allow for continued growth and new providers and services.
Hospital officials said Hunt Regional has experienced a 38% increase in surgery cases during the past three years, and endoscopy suites currently operate at 100% capacity.
The expansion will provide space for emergency and scheduled surgeries by bringing the number of operating rooms from five to eight with space for two more as demand rises. The expansion will also double endoscopy procedure space, expand recovery rooms and service support areas, and provide renovations to the existing surgical unit.
Hunt Regional is currently home to the area’s only level III neonatal intensive care unit. The current labor and delivery unit has exceeded capacity as average deliveries have increased from 83 per month in 2016 to a current average of 121 per month. The renovation will expand the postpartum nursing unit from 12 beds to 20, add 12 NICU bassinets, double the existing six labor and delivery recovery units to 12, and add antepartum care. There will also be renovations to the existing maternity center space.
“Our surgical service line, NICU, and women’s center are priority services for our patient,” Hunt Regional CEO Richard Carter said. “This expansion is an important step in the evolution of our hospital as we continue to improve our level of care and serve the citizens of Hunt County.”
Robins & Morton, the general contractor, expressed pleasure for its part in the project.
“We’re thrilled to be back at Hunt Regional Medical Center, helping to expand healthcare services in Greenville,” Robins & Morton Operations Manager Mark Mattox said. “We thank Hunt Regional Healthcare for their trust in us to deliver this project.”
The architect is Jacobs Project Management Co.
