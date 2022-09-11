LONE OAK — Officials with the City of Lone Oak, the Lone Oak Economic Development Corp. and the Lone Oak Independent School District gathered Thursday afternoon to put on some hard hats, grab shovels and formally break ground on a new store coming to Hunt County.
A brief ceremony was held near the intersection of U.S. 69 and Church Street, just south of downtown, which will be home to a Kim’s Convenience Store. Officials with the company were also on hand for the event.
“This is a great day for our city, and for the citizens and for our town,” said Mayor Doug Williams. “Kim’s is a grocery store, which will also have some gas pumps. It will have a meat market and deli.”
Established in 1985, Kim's Convenience has grown from a single location in Palestine to a chain of more than 20 stores throughout Texas.
The future store in Lone Oak will be the first of the company’s outlets in Hunt County.
Representatives with Jacobe Brothers Construction said building the store is expected to take about a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.