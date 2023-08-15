Promising a music-filled night, downtown Greenville’s Fourth Annual Lee Street Jamboree is planned for Friday, Sept. 15.
The free, outdoor concert will feature music performed by Rockwall native Graycie York as well as by husband-and-wife duo Thompson Square, who are based out of Nashville.
York is scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. She released her first two singles, “Patsy Kind of Night” and “Forever,” as well as her debut EP, “Words to Say,” in 2020.
York says her musical pursuits seriously began when she was 12 years old after she received her first guitar from her parents as a gift and taught herself how to play.
After York’s set, the Jamboree is to continue with Keifer and Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square at 8 p.m.
Keifer (from Miami, Oklahoma) and Shawna (from Chatom, Alabama) met about 25 years ago shortly after they both moved to Nashville around the same time.
“We’re best friends, and that’s it,” Shawna said. “God just blessed us with each other. We love making music, and to be able to do it together is extra special.”
In 2010, the duo released the multi-platinum single, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” and they have since won several ACM, ACA, CMA and CMT awards.
They have been praised by several critics, being referred to as “remarkable” by Taste of Country, “deeply personal and emotional” by Sounds Like Nashville, and “vivacious” by Rolling Stone.
While the Jamboree is a free event, reserved seating closer to the stage is available for sponsors. Those who are interested in helping sponsor the concert can call the Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau at 903-457-3126.
