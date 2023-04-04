Note: This column was written by William “Bill” Caldwell, a 98-year-old Greenville resident who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was involved in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach as a signalman. In the account below, he describes his experiences with the USS Nevada, a battleship that survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. After it was salvaged, it went on to play roles in several amphibious assaults in World War II, including D-Day, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After the war, it was painted orange and used as a target ship in the Bikini Atoll coral reef in the Marshall Islands.
As we got closer to Utah Beach at Normandy on June 6, 1944, we passed the USS Nevada. Its 14-inch cannons were cleaning the way for landings on Utah Beach.
Because I was a signalman on the bridge of LCI 218, I knew it was the Nevada. I remember thinking, “I wish I was on its bridge.” After the war was over, I got my wish.
This is how that happened to me – with a bit of humor added.
When I re-enlisted in the Navy in 1945, I was transferred to Galveston, Texas to a receiving base, where I would wait for a new assignment. Then, a troop train loaded with Navy men left for Los Angeles, California. They put me and another petty officer in charge.
In a day or so, we arrived at Needles, California, where we stopped for a while. The petty officer and I decided to have a beer in a nearby bar. When we left the bar, we found out we had missed our train! “There go my stars and stripes,” I thought.
Then, a railroad man said, “Don’t worry, I’ll put you on a fast mail train.” He did, and we passed our train down the line. When we got to Los Angeles, we were on the platform waiting for our charges. No one ever knew what had taken place. We lucked out!
Then, I reported to the Navy at San Pedro, California. I was given orders to report to a battleship – the BB-36 USS Nevada. This was the ship I saw at Normandy and wished I was on then, but now it was painted orange.
We set sail soon. With a small crew, we went to Pearl Harbor and then to Bikini for the “Crossroad Test” (Jule 1 and 25, 1946).
Because of the small crew, the captain told me to clean his cabin and toilet. I wanted to ask him if his hands were broke, but I didn’t, because I still wanted to be a petty officer.
Soon afterward, the radioactive ships were moved to Kwajalein for salvage. I went there too.
I was stationed on Kwajalein for 15 months on a signal tower near the water. I didn’t have much to do, so I spent a lot of time in the water, playing baseball, and watching a lot of movies. My time was up in October of 1947.
I was discharged from the Navy in Alameda, California, and I returned to my home in Celeste, Texas.
Be careful what you wish for. It might come true.
