When Greenville voters make their way to the polls during early voting on election day on Nov. 8, one of the major decisions they’ll be weighing is whether or not to support Greenville ISD’s $136.5 million facility bond.
If approved by voters, the district plans to use the bond funds to build a new middle school and a new early childhood center. Both existing campuses are 72 years old, deteriorating, and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
The proposed new buildings would also be higher capacity than the existing ones. Additionally, the school district plans to move sixth grade to the new middle school, which would free room at Travis Elementary School (now T6) to accommodate more elementary-aged students whose families are new to Greenville, especially since the district expects enrollment to increase by about 24% in the next 10 years.
Despite the issues with GISD’s existing middle school and early childhood center, some residents have expressed concern over the property tax impact of the proposed bond, which the district estimates at being an additional 3 cents per $100 valuation.
With many people in Hunt County straining to budget for necessities like food and fuel due to skyrocketing inflation – and with a hot real estate market driving up the average appraised value of a home by about 25% between 2021 and 2022 – some residents don’t believe it’s the right time to pass a $136.5 million bond.
However, back in August, the GISD school board reduced its tax rate by 1.74 cents to the district’s current rate of $1.103081 for every $100 that a property is worth, marking it the fifth year in a row in which its tax rate has decreased.
District officials have also pointed out a homestead exemption that now allows all homeowners, regardless of age, to deduct $40,000 from the value of their home before the tax rate is applied.
In addition to that exemption, by state law, homeowners who are 65 or older can file with the Hunt County Appraisal District to freeze the dollar amount they pay in property taxes to the district year after year (starting the year they turn 65), unless they “make significant improvements to the property.”
Both exemptions, however, are only applicable to a taxpayer’s actual residence, and not any other buildings, investment properties or rental properties they may own.
When GISD residents go to their polling places to vote, the exact wording they will see on the ballot for “Greenville ISD Proposition A” will be:
“The issuance of $136,500,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including a new middle school and replacement of L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, and levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”
The specific designs for the proposed new early childhood center and middle school are as follows:
For L.P. Waters, the proposal is to build a new 500-student capacity early childhood center adjacent to the current campus and then demolish the current building for better parking and increased “staging area” for vehicles in an effort to ease traffic back up on Lee and Carver streets. The parking lot is also to have entrances that are easily accessible from Washington and Pickett streets.
In addition to improving parking and traffic flow, district officials have also argued in favor of demolishing the existing L.P. Waters building largely for safety reasons. The building’s foundation is deteriorating, and its entrances are in close proximity to Lee Street, which makes morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
Also included in the district’s designs for the proposed new early childhood center is a tribute to the existing building’s history, as it was originally Carver High School, Greenville’s former all-Black high school during segregation.
Plans for the “commemorative element” include a wall made from salvaged wood from Carver’s stage floor that would feature shelving for trophies and other memorabilia as well as digital displays sharing stories and information on Carver.
In addition to the commemorative wall itself, a mock-up included a mural depicting the Carver High School campus and football players (taken from the cover of a football program from 1966), as well as a seating area made from salvaged wood from the school’s gym bleachers.
In the case of the proposed new middle school, GISD hopes to build a new 1,400-student capacity school on 24.5 acres of land near Hunt Regional Medical Center to the south of the hospital.
Also in regard to the proposed new middle school, its planned location (which nestles against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street) is just east of a future housing development off of Old Dallas Highway, so construction will require coordination with housing developers.
Similar to the early childhood center, plans for the proposed new middle school include a total of six lanes (three in and three out) in its driveways – with entrances from Ridgecrest Road, Nevada Drive and an extension to a road that is to be added that will connect Shelby Avenue and Wellington Street – to help reduce traffic back up on the streets.
Early voting for the bond and other considerations on the ballot began Monday and will continue through Friday, Nov. 4.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
