Metal Mahem, otherwise known as Team 2148A, proudly represented Greenville Middle School at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas this week and made it to the elimination round against teams from 49 states and 35 countries Thursday night.
“For a lot of kids, this was their first experience competing in the world championship, so they've been having fun with the energy and shock and awe of it. It's been a tough but good match,” said Greenville VEX Robotics instructor Corey Bankston.
In the elimination round, Metal Mahem lost to the alliance that wound up finishing in first place.
“They kept the match very close,” Bankston said of his team.
Thursday also saw the opening ceremony for the event's high school competitions, which will continue through Saturday and will involve two Greenville High School teams, Fast But Not Furious (Team 4148A) and Three-Headed Goat (Team 4148E).
As of Friday afternoon, Fast But Not Furious was ranked 15th in the competition's Design Division and Three-Headed Goat was ranked 11th in the Research Division.
Held this year at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, the championship is coordinated by a Greenville-based nonprofit organization called the REC (Robotics Education & Competition) Foundation. In its first in-person competition since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, the event drew more than 20,000 students and teachers or (about 3,000 teams) from across the world.
“I have a sophomore who was on a team in 2020 when COVID-19 blew up,” Bankston said. “They were building their robot, getting ready to compete and they had to drop everything. When we went back into the shop the next year, all the tools and parts were right where the students had left them the past year. It was kind of eerie.
“I've been teaching robotics for 16 years and have been teaching in Greenville for three years, and I have to say that this is the best group of kids that I've worked with,” Bankston said. “They get so into it, and their energy has been just ecstatic at this World Championship.”
