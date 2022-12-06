Friday was a very special day for four generations of Greenville resident Bill Caldwell as they celebrated his 98th birthday.
Originally from Celeste, Caldwell is both a World War II and Korean War veteran, and he worked for several years at Temco/LTV/E-Systems (now-L3Harris).
Amongst his many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and neighbors, Caldwell was joined on his birthday with two of his former co-workers from his days with Temco, Buster Rivers (who’s also 98 years old) and Charles Murray.
“I’m just so lucky to have spent so many years knowing and working beside this man,” Rivers said emotionally about Caldwell. “I’ve learned a lot from him.”
Like Rivers, Caldwell’s many family members appreciated being able to gather for another birthday celebration.
“With him, every birthday has been a milestone, and we’re just so happy that everyone came because it means a lot to him to see everyone,” said his daughter, Melanie Caldwell.
In regard to his service, Caldwell served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was involved in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach as a signalman. Just a few short years after World War II, Caldwell joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.
After retiring from the military, Caldwell worked at Temco/LTV for much of the Cold War-era, during which he worked on several top-secret military aircraft contracts.
