The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver Mike Noack of Greenville a Highway Angel for stopping to help an injured trucker whose tanker had crashed in front of him early one morning in July.
Noack drives for Steven Transport of Dallas.
On July 27 at about 1 a.m., Noack was driving on Interstate 10 in Port Allen, Louisiana, when a tanker truck he was following crashed into a ditch. Noack quickly pulled over and called 911. Then he went to the truck to see if he could help.
“His windshield was blown off for the most part,” said Noack. “He was pretty much pinned behind the dashboard. Nice, big old gaping gash on his head, and arm completely snapped right at the elbow.”
Due to the position of the truck cab and the driver, Noack could not pull the driver from the vehicle, but he stayed with him until emergency personnel arrived, which took about 10 minutes. The driver was conscious and Noack, who has been a truck driver for eight years, was able to keep him calm while they waited.
“I just stayed with him and reassured him that everything would be alright,” Noack said. “I hope if that ever happened to me, somebody stops for me.”
Since the program’s inception in August 1997, nearly 1,300 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels to demonstrating exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage while on the job. TCA’s Highway Angels program is sponsored by EpicVue and DriverFacts.
