Greenville will be celebrating Independence Day one day ahead of schedule, with multiple patriotic events scheduled on July 3.
Activities include the biggest fireworks show in Hunt County, a huge neighborhood parade and two athletic races.
• The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the annual Firecracker 5K and Fun Run races on the morning of Saturday, July 3. The Fun Run will start at 7:30 a.m.with the 5K starting at 8 a.m. in front of Kavanaugh Methodist Church on Park Street and will end at the same location.
Parking is available at First Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street, in Greenville. It is right down the street.
Registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run. The price increases by $5 after June 25.
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/8str4h8t
• After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Park Street Independence Day Parade will return starting at 10 a.m. July 3.
The parade, conducted annually for some three decades, begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The parade traditionally draws dozens of floats, marching and equestrian groups, color guards, antique and classic cars, trucks and tractors, four-wheelers, motorcycles and more.
The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed during the parade, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons. Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect.
Additional information will be available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Brent Money at 903-450-6420 or email at brent.money@gmail.com
• The Bottle Rocket Bash will wrap up the Independence Day events in Greenville with a bang, and probably several booms as well. The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is promising a night full of food trucks, live music, games, a kid zone bounce house area and the biggest fire work show in Hunt County. Gates at the Greenville SportsPark open at 6 p.m. July 3, with the fireworks show at dark. Lawn chairs and ice chest will be allowed
Additional information about the Firecracker 5K and the Bottle Rocket Bash is available at https://greenvilletx.fun/
