While Blackjack Disposal still doesn’t plan to take over residential trash collection services in Greenville until October, the company has been handling commercial and roll-off dumpster services for about a month and two weeks.
Part of the City of Greenville’s contract with Blackjack stipulates that roll-off services are to be provided by only Blackjack. Roll-off dumpsters are the long, open-top dumpsters often seen on construction sites or at homes that are undergoing heavy remodeling.
However, in the short time since Blackjack took over the service, the franchise has discovered about 20 locations in Greenville where people are renting out dumpsters from unauthorized providers. This led to the Greenville City Council’s decision Tuesday to approve an ordinance that gives the City authority to impound unauthorized solid waste containers and impose fines for their use.
“Even after [telling users of unauthorized roll offs] they can’t have them here, some are basically saying, ‘Why don’t you come and make me,’ so this is the ‘make me,’ ” said Greenville city attorney Daniel Ray.
Passed by the council on Tuesday, the ordinance is expected to go into effect starting next Friday. Once in effect, the law will “effectively deputize” Blackjack to place stickers on containers that are in violation, and the city manager will be able to enter a contract with a towing company so that the unauthorized containers can be removed.
