Every dog has his day, but in May some of the best law enforcement K-9 teams in North Texas will be the focus of several days of training in Hunt County.
The United States Police Canine Association (U.S.P.C.A.) Region 20 Trials are scheduled May 22-26 in Greenville.
Details are still being worked out for the event, but the week is expected to feature patrol and detector K-9 certification trials.
It is the first time Greenville has hosted the trials since 2016.
At that time Hunt County Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Prather and K-9 Officer Bo took first place overall for combined narcotics and patrol, while Greenville police Officer Robert Pemberton and the late K-9 Officer Rex took second place overall for combined narcotics and patrol.
More than two dozen teams from as far away as Sherman and Waxahachie participated in tests, which included navigating the agility course, box search, patrol, obedience, detection, apprehension and agility. The teams were also working to meet their annual certifications.
Following the event in May, the top teams from the regional trials will be competing during the national level USPCA trials later this year.
Additional details about the Region 20 Trials are available online at www.uspca20.org/upcoming-events.html
