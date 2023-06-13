Adults who love to sing and act – and also have an appreciation for things that others might consider to be “campy” or “cheesy” – will soon have an opportunity to indulge themselves by auditioning for roles in Greenville Theatre Works’ upcoming production of the musical, “Xanadu.”
Based on the 1980 film by the same name, which featured the late Olivia Newton John and Gene Kelly, the musical tells the story of a struggling artist who pursues a mysterious beauty only to discover that she is, in fact, an immortal ancient Greek muse – she then encourages him to build a roller skating disco.
Although the movie itself was a commercial and critical flop, its soundtrack (with songs like Newton John’s “Magic”) was an instant hit, which helped the film eventually gain a cult following and inspire the Broadway musical adaptation that Greenville Theatre Works plans to perform this September.
Auditions for the Greenville production will be on Thursday, June 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
“We picked ‘Xanadu’ for a couple of reasons,” GTW Board President Micah McBay said. “For one, it’s female heavy, and with community theatre and musicals, you tend to get more interest from women, so we wanted to accommodate that.
“Also, we wanted to stay out of Greenville Family Theater’s lane, which tends to be more classic, G-rated musicals (like this summer’s production of ‘The Music Man’).
“But also, with ‘Xanadu,’ it’s just something fun, ridiculous and campy that people can enjoy,” McBay said.
The production is to include a cast of nine to ten people, and GTW asks those who audition to prepare 32 bars of a song that’s in the style of the musical (late 70s-early 80s pop) or is an actual song from the soundtrack.
The singing part of the audition will be done either a capella or with a backing track played on a device that the singer provides.
Show dates for ‘Xanadu’ are scheduled for Sept. 8-10.
