For the next five weeks, the cast and crew of Greenville Theatre Works will be hurriedly working on its production of “Harvey.”
“Harvey” is a play made famous by its film adaptation starring James Stewart, in which a kindly man is best friends with an invisible (or imaginary) giant rabbit.
As the company enters “crunch time” for its upcoming production, it is in immediate need of a place to build the set.
“We are looking for anyone who has a good-sized shop, whether it’s a commercial shop or one at their house, that they’d be willing to let us use to build our set,” said Greenville Theatre Works board president Micah McBay.
In addition to its immediate needs for “Harvey,” the theatre company is in the process of finding a smaller venue of its own instead of relying on the Greenville Municipal Auditorium (GMA) to host all of the company’s shows.
Back in 2019, Pip Bickford of Sulphur Springs approached former GMA manager Kevin Banks about asking the city to budget money toward adult theatre productions. That year, with the city’s support, Greenville Theatre Works staged four productions: “Steel Magnolias,” “The Odd Couple,” “Noises Off,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
When COVID-19 hit, the pandemic put a snag in the theatre company’s operation, but it has managed to produce a few shows since then, including “Yee Haw” in November 2020, “Little Shop of Horrors” in October 2021, “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” in March 2022, and “Broadway in Concert” in collaboration with Greenville Family Theater in 2022.
Although grateful for the city’s financial support, Greenville Theatre Works wants to become less reliant on city funding and become a stand-on-its-own non-profit.
“I’m hoping we can work up a hybrid model, where we put on four productions a year, with three plays that are funded through the non-profit and performed at our own venue, and one large-scale musical performed at the GMA with the city’s support,” said McBay, who is also the current manager of the GMA.
As the theatre company pushes through the process of becoming a more viable non-profit, it is seeking volunteers to perform any of the following duties: acting, directing, stage managing, designing (costumes, props, sets, lights, sound, etc.), building sets, being stagehands, ushering, marketing/fundraising, and/or serving on Greenville Theatre Works’ board of directors.
“We are particularly in need of people to help with marketing and fundraising, because they’re the lifeblood. With any non-profit, you have to always have your hand out. That’s just the reality of it,” McBay said.
“But, we’re really in need of just about anybody who’s willing to help. Community theatre is its own culture.
“Fear of public speaking is probably the second most common fear, next to death, so if you actually want to get on stage, you’re probably a little weird,” McBay added. “When you’re in theatre, these are ‘your people.’”
After Greenville Theatre Works performs “Harvey” at the GMA on March 24, 25 and 26, the company plans to produce three more shows this year, with the next one being famous Shakespeare comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Those who would like to help Greenville Theatre Works in any way can contact them via email at info@gtwlive.com.
