Hop on down to the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in downtown Greenville this weekend to enjoy a hilarious tall tale about a tall hare.
The Greenville Theatre Works presents “Harvey,” the clever and engaging comedy by Mary Chase, onstage March 24-26. Directed by Britney Spindle, the classic production takes place circa the 1940s. Despite its early time frame, the play and its characters continue to delight generations of audiences.
One Friday afternoon, Veta Simmons (Kat Elliott) entertains a large group of local ladies with a formal tea and concert. But Veta has an ulterior motive; this party will give her daughter Myrtle Mae (Gracie Pippin) an entrance to society, “a chance to meet the parents of the most eligible young men in town.”
Instead of being grateful, Myrtle Mae angrily tells her mother that no one will get a chance to be impressed by her charms because of her screwball uncle, Elwood P. Dowd (Micah McBay). Although Veta admits that Elwood is peculiar, she reminds her daughter that he is her only brother and that they are living in his house. That’s when Myrtle Mae erupts with the forbidden word—Harvey!
It seems that the relaxed and friendly Elwood goes everywhere with his invisible companion, a six foot plus white rabbit named Harvey. Accompanied by Harvey, Elwood spends time visiting with folks all over town, usually stopping for a drink or two at one or two of his favorite bars.
Elwood explains his life choices. “My mother said you could be ‘Oh so smart’ or ‘Oh so pleasant,” he says. “I chose pleasant.”
On this particular afternoon, Elwood comes home from his pinochle game at the Fire House and shocks his Aunt Ethel (scene stealing Sherrie Burks) by introducing her to Harvey, who he identifies as a “pooka.” Then to complete Veta and Myrtle Mae’s worst nightmare, Elwood and his long tall bunny rabbit buddy mingle with the society ladies at the party.
As the action shifts to “Chumley’s Rest” sanitarium, Nurse Ruth Kelly (Ariel Bearer) and attending physician Dr. Sanderson (Michael Kravitz) pretend to have no romantic interest in each other. Also at the sanitarium are head psychiatrist Dr. Chumley (Brian Beckner) and his glamorous wife Betty Chumley (Vicki Malone). Tough guy orderly Duane Wilson (Adam Jarecki) likes to throw his weight around and has a strait jacket ready for any troublesome patient.
At the sanitarium, a comedy of errors ensues. Psychiatric lingo and questionable therapies are up for ridicule as the doctors determine to treat patients to make them “normal.”
Except for his insistence on the presence of Harvey, Elwood seems fairly sane. But then Elwood may not be the only one who can see Harvey!
It’s a very good time for community theater in Greenville with this splendid production and its perfectly cast performers. Micah McBay remains convincing as the affably eccentric Elwood, and Kat Elliott evokes big laughs as the victim of a full-scale screw-up.
Mike Corley plays family friend, Judge Gaffney, and John Hayden has a small, but pivotal role as cab driver E.J. Lofgren.
The impressive revolving set consists of two parts, the living area of the Dowd family home complete with antique furnishings, books, flowers and ferns; on the reverse side is the institutional white interior of “Chumley’s Rest,” a sanitarium for psychiatric patients.
Kudos belong to the crew—stage manager Avery Arnold, assistant stage manager Haley Johnson (who portrays Mrs. Johnson) and props and costume designer Heather McBay,
“Harvey” will run Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at showtimeatthegma.com
