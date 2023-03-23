Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.